Stock futures inch higher after US House passes debt ceiling bill

Stock futures rose slightly on Thursday morning after the US House of Representatives passed the debt ceiling bill, reducing fears that the world's largest economy would default on its debt.

Dow futures were up seven points, or 0.02 per cent. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.24 per cent and 0.19 per cent.

US Representatives in the House voted 314-117 on Wednesday night to suspend the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit after receiving bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans. The bill now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote to send the bill to President Joe Biden's desk could come as soon as Friday.

The White House said Mr Biden wants to sign the bill, titled the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, by the Treasury Department's June 5 deadline.

“Once this bill reaches the Senate, I will move to bring it to the floor as soon as possible,” Mr Schumer said.

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also supported the bill, signalling the two leaders would work together to shepherd it through the upper chamber despite some opposition from their colleagues.

With Democrats holding a 51-49 majority in the Senate, nine Republicans must vote in favour for the bill to pass.

Mr Biden urged the Senate to take up the bill as soon as possible.

“I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties. This agreement meets that test,” he said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would get the chamber to vote on the debt ceiling bill as quickly as possible after it had passed the House of Representatives. AFP

The bill, which comes after weeks of negotiations between the White House and Republican leadership, caps non-defence spending in 2024 and 2025. It will also claw back unused funding allocated for the Covid-19 pandemic, issue new work requirements for social programmes and increase defence spending to $886 billion.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said the bill would reduce the US budget deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Fed official hints at June pause

Also boosting Wall Street on Thursday was the possibility that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate increases next month.

Fed Governor and vice chairman nominee Philip Jefferson said on Wednesday that “skipping” a rate increase would give the central bank more time to assess economic data before deciding on “additional policy firming”.

More than two-thirds of traders now expect the Fed to keep rates steady at the conclusion of its June 13-14 meeting, data from the CME Group showed.

Additional closely watched economic data will arrive before the Fed next meets, with the ADP survey due on Thursday.

And on Friday the Labour Department will release the May jobs report, which could sway the central bank on whether to pause rates or issue another increase.