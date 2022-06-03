Non-oil business activity in UAE climbs to highest level in 2022 amid higher demand

Business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector economy recorded its highest reading in 2022 for the month of May, as output and new orders surged amid rising client demand.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index – a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – rose to 55.6 in May from 54.6 in April, signalling one of the strongest improvements in the health of the non-oil economy in the last three years.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

"The UAE PMI remained well inside growth territory in May, rising to its highest level for five months and indicating that the economy continues to recover strongly from the pandemic,” S&P Global Market Intelligence economist David Owen said.

“Despite the end of the Expo 2020, firms continued to cite rising order book volumes and increased tourism, although this was partly helped by a renewed decline in average prices charged.”

The Arab world’s second largest economy, has bounced back strongly from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as tourism and travel rebounded with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions globally along with higher oil prices that have gained 70 per cent since last year.

The UAE's gross domestic product is expected to grow 5.7 per cent in 2022, up from 3.8 per cent in 2021, helped by an increase in oil production, according to Emirates NBD. Japan's largest lender MUFG projects the UAE's economy will grow 4.9 per cent this year, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank forecasts a 5.4 per cent expansion.

The UAE's tourism sector growth during the first quarter of this year outpaced rates seen in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, making it one of the best quarters for the local tourism industry, the UAE's Ministry of Economy said last month.

Businesses reported a sharper increase in new work on the back of higher demand from clients, the PMI survey results show. Increased marketing and discount on products helped boost sales. The rate of job creation was the fastest seen for seven months.

Average input costs for businesses increased as surging energy prices and supply shortages — due to Russia's war in Ukraine — affected raw material prices, according to the latest data.

Businesses, however, absorbed extra costs and offered lower prices to their customers to boost sales, the results show.

“Following the global trend, the main headwind to the non-oil sector in May was inflation. Input costs rose at the quickest rate since November 2018, as companies widely noted higher fuel prices as well as increased costs for a wide range of materials such as aluminium, steel, wood and chemicals,” Mr Owen said.

Despite the rise in inflation globally, UAE non-oil businesses expect a rise in output in the next 12 months amid strengthening demand and higher sales.