Non-oil business activity in Arab world's largest economies continues to improve in April

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to improve in April, albeit at a softer pace, as output and new orders rose markedly amid rising client demand.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index reached 55.7 in April, indicating a strong momentum in business conditions. While lower than the kingdom's March PMI reading of 56.8, non-oil business activity remains in expansion territory.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below points to a contraction.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI signalled another strong improvement in the health of the non-oil sector in April, but one that also showed the first signs of price pressures swaying clients' spending decisions,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, said.

UAE non-oil companies also maintained a robust level of activity growth in April, supported by client demand and a sharp rise in exports.

The UAE Purchasing Managers' Index reading fell slightly to 54.6 in April, from 54.8 in March.

Central to the uplift was a sharp rise in non-oil output at the start of the second quarter of the year, as companies continued to benefit from increased new orders and project work.

The expansion in activity was the fastest registered since December last year, with just under a quarter of businesses surveyed reporting an increase in output since March.

