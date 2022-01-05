Business activity in UAE continued to improve in December amid Expo boost

The latest PMI reading rounds off a strong year for economic growth in the country's non-oil private sector

Sarmad Khan
Jan 5, 2022

Business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector continued to improve in December as a sharp rise in new business and output and a boost from Expo 2020 Dubai combined to round off a strong year for the country’s non-oil economy.

The seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index – a gauge designed to give a snapshot of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – posted 55.6 in December, down only slightly from November's 29-month high of 55.9.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates expansion while below points to a contraction.

The latest data by IHS Markit underpinned business activity growth at a marked pace throughout the fourth quarter amid the start of Expo 2020 and an easing of restrictions in the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

"The PMI remained close to its recent peak … showing that the benefits to the economy from the Expo 2020 and the loosening of Covid-19 measures had remained strong throughout the final quarter of the year,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

Updated: January 5th 2022, 5:20 AM
BusinessEconomyUAEGCC
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Business activity in UAE continued to improve in December amid Expo boost
An image that illustrates this article AD Ports Group’s polymer sector grows in line with industrial demand
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia seeks to broaden financial ties with the UK
An image that illustrates this article DP World begins construction of its biggest port in Africa