Coronavirus: UAE records 225 new cases

No Covid-related deaths have been reported since March 7

May 08, 2022

The UAE recorded 225 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally of infections to 900,251.

Another 253 people overcame the virus as total recoveries climbed to 884,228.

The latest cases were confirmed after 195,790 additional PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

No Covid-related deaths have been reported since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

More than 157 million tests have been conducted to date under a robust mass-screening programme that has been central to the country's recovery strategy.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible population in the UAE received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.74 per cent fully vaccinated.

