UAE's tourism sector growth in first quarter outpaced pre-pandemic levels

The UAE's tourism sector growth during the first quarter of this year outpaced the rates seen in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, making it one of the best quarters for the local tourism industry, the UAE's Ministry of Economy said.

The performance made it "one of the best years in terms of economic growth in general and tourism in particular", said Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and chairman of the UAE Tourism Council.

The tourism sector's growth was largely due to the "the unlimited support and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and its interest in this vital sector, which is deemed one of the future sectors and a key focus area in the UAE’s development vision for the next 50 years", he added.

Hotels across the UAE received about six million visitors in the three-month period, who spent 25 million hotel nights. This was up 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Revenues of hotels grew to Dh11 billion ($2.9bn) in the quarter, up 20 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2019.

