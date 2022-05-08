Dubai ranked first in attracting FDI projects in 2021 amid economic rebound

The emirate was also ranked second in attracting corporate headquarters last year

Dubai's economy continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Fareed Rahman
May 08, 2022

Dubai was ranked first in the world in attracting foreign direct investment projects in 2021 and second in attracting corporate headquarters as the emirate’s economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We continue to consolidate Dubai World's position and strengthen its partnerships with the global investment community through a flexible, diversified and futuristic economy," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate's Executive Council, said in a tweet on Sunday.

More to follow...

Updated: May 08, 2022, 10:08 AM
BusinessDubaiEconomy
