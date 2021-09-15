UK inflation soars to 3.2% in fastest monthly rise on record

Rishi Sunak's Eat Out To Help Out dining discount scheme helped to boost the economy last summer, encouraging consumers to spend after lockdown. AFP

UK inflation rose to its highest level in more than nine years in August, as restaurant and cafe prices raced higher following last summer’s discounts under the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Consumer price inflation surged to 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to August, the highest level since March 2012, after falling to the Bank of England's 2 per cent target in July, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said the increase - the sharpest since records began in 1997 - was largely due to the discounts seen across the hospitality sector last August under Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which was aimed at boosting consumer spending and confidence after lockdown.

“Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose by more than last year, which also helped push up the rate,” Mr Athow said.

“Rises in computer games prices, which are often erratic, also added upwards pressure.”

The ONS cautioned against reading too much into August’s price increases, which it described as “temporary".

In August last year, the government offered diners a discount of up to £10 ($13.82) per head on meals from Mondays to Wednesdays, to kick-start the economy and encourage people to spend money again after the pandemic lockdown.

Restaurant prices represented more than half of the 1.2 per cent rise in headline inflation last month.

At the same time, business owners in the tourism and hospitality sectors received a VAT discount, designed to boost the worst hit industries during the pandemic.

However, the sharper-than-expected rise in inflation will be noticed by BoE policymakers who are deciding whether to call an early end to the stimulus plan launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

“Higher inflation will inevitably raise questions for the Bank of England on the timing of tightening monetary policy and interest rate hikes to contain inflationary risks further down the line,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

Fuel prices were also responsible for the August surge in prices, with average petrol prices at 134.6 pence per litre compared with 113.1 pence a litre a year ago, when travel was drastically reduced amid the Covid-induced work-from-home trend.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 3% in the year to August 2021, up from 2.1% in July.



Driven by falls last August due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the rise will likely be temporary https://t.co/yHZcoQVSVd pic.twitter.com/jE0R9TT3x3 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 15, 2021

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said inflation took a “breathtaking leap” in August, after being given a “significant shove” by the discounts available last year.

“However, much of this enormous jump is powered by the same alarming imbalance between supply and demand that has seen yawning gaps open up on the supermarket shelves. It spells trouble for shoppers, savers and the broader economy,” Ms Coles said.

While some of the factors pushing up inflation are “temporary”, Ms Coles said other changes such as higher food and petrol prices are set to stick around.

“Used car prices also drove some of the change. They were up 4.9 per cent in a month, and up 18.4 per cent since April this year,” said Ms Coles.

“Demand for cars increased as we looked for alternatives to public transport in the wake of the pandemic, and with a shortage of computer chips causing long waiting lists for new cars, we piled into the second-hand market.”

The BoE expects inflation to hit 4 per cent towards the end of 2021 and then drop, as the impact of the first lockdown and supply bottlenecks drop out of the figures.

However, with warnings of prices rising, and supply chains creaking, there is a risk some of this inflation is here to stay, Ms Coles said.

“There’s also the chance of possible wage rises as vacancies hit record highs, and when prices and wages feed into one another, the only way is up for inflation,” she said.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

Reputation Taylor Swift (Big Machine Records)

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

Film: In Syria

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

Starring: Hiam Abbass, Diamand Bo Abboud, Mohsen Abbas and Juliette Navis

Verdict: Four stars

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Mobile phone packages comparison

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

