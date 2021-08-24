Airbnb offers free accommodation for 20,000 Afghan refugees

Passengers from Afghanistan arrive in Belgium. Airbnb said it will host 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge. EPA

Airbnb is hosting 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge as it helps people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the country last week.

The hosting of refugees around the world started on Tuesday, Brian Chesky, co-founder and chief executive of the home-rental company, said on Twitter.

The company's non-profit arm, Airbnb.org, which helps displaced people with accommodation in times of crisis, is working closely with non-governmental organisations, partners and entities on the ground in Afghanistan to support the refugees.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time,” Mr Chesky said in a series of tweets. “We feel a responsibility to step up.”

He said there was no time to waste and expressed hope that the San Francisco-based company's move “inspires other business leaders to do the same”.

Tens of thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals have fled the country after the Taliban seized power two decades after they were toppled by the US and Nato.

The takeover by the militants raises the risk of economic collapse as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, drought and a weakening currency.

The swift fall of the Afghan government was followed by scenes of chaos at Kabul’s international airport as hundreds of people, desperate to flee the new regime, tried to board flights out of the country.

The US and the UK are in the process of repatriating stranded citizens and refugees before an August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The US is trying to extend the deadline but the Taliban have refused to budge, calling it a “red line”.

The UAE has helped more than 20,000 people who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country, according to Afra Al Hameli, Deputy Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Airbnb, one of the biggest travel companies in the world that operates an online marketplace for travel information and booking services, said it will be “paying for these stays”.

Mr Chesky said the company could not do it “without the generosity” of hosts who will accommodate displaced Afghans.

“If you are willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I will connect you with the right people here to make it happen!”

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

