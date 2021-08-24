UAE assists evacuation of more than 20,000 refugees as they flee Afghanistan

People disembark a military transport aircraft at French air base 104 of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi, after being evacuated from Kabul as part of the operation "Apagan". AFP

The UAE has helped more than 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of the country.

Afra Al Hameli, Deputy Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, announced on social media that "up to today, the UAE has facilitated the evacuation of 20,522 people from Afghanistan".

She posted that the UAE had facilitated the evacuation of 12,022 people, mainly nationals from the UK, US, France, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Spain and Mexico.

Up to today, the #UAE has facilitated the evacuation of 20,522 people from #Afghanistan. (Facilitated evacuation of 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇫🇷🇯🇵🇦🇺🇳🇿🇱🇻🇪🇸🇲🇽: 12,022;

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognise or sanction the Taliban when they meet virtually to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to two diplomatic sources.

