UAE assists evacuation of more than 20,000 refugees as they flee Afghanistan

8,500 foreign nationals have utilised UAE aircrafts and airports in their escape

People disembark a military transport aircraft at French air base 104 of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi, after being evacuated from Kabul as part of the operation "Apagan". AFP

Aug 24, 2021

The UAE has helped more than 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban regaining control of the country.

Afra Al Hameli, Deputy Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, announced on social media that "up to today, the UAE has facilitated the evacuation of 20,522 people from Afghanistan".

She posted that the UAE had facilitated the evacuation of 12,022 people, mainly nationals from the UK, US, France, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Spain and Mexico.

Foreign nationals that have utilised UAE airports or aircrafts since the beginning of August to escape Afghanistan now total 8,500.

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognise or sanction the Taliban when they meet virtually to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to two diplomatic sources.

Surianah's top five jazz artists

Billie Holliday: for the burn and also the way she told stories.  

Thelonius Monk: for his earnestness.

Duke Ellington: for his edge and spirituality.

Louis Armstrong: his legacy is undeniable. He is considered as one of the most revolutionary and influential musicians.

Terence Blanchard: very political - a lot of jazz musicians are making protest music right now.

match info

Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82')

Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

The drill

Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it.

Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.”

Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.”

Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.” 

More on the World Cup
