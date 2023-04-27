Emirates NBD first-quarter profit more than doubles on higher fee income

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, said its first-quarter net profit more than doubled as impairments fell and net interest income surged.

Net profit for the three months to the end of March climbed to more than Dh6 billion ($1.64 billion), from the same period a year earlier, the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The strong earnings reflect higher margins, growth of non-funded income and a lower cost of risk on significant recoveries, the lender said.

Impairment allowances in the first three months of the year dropped 66 per cent annually to Dh471 million ($128 million), while net interest income increased 69 per cent to Dh7.2 billion, and total assets rose 5 per cent to Dh782 billion.

More to follow