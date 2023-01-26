First Abu Dhabi Bank's 2022 net profit jumps to record on interest income boost

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets, said it 2022 net profit rose 7 per cent to a record on higher interest income and strong performance of its core business as the country's economy expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the 12-month period to the end of December, surged to Dh13.4 billion ($3.65 billion) from a year earlier, the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Operating profit for the period climbed 9 per cent year-on-year to Dh17 billion, while net interest income jumped 23 per cent to Dh14.4 billion.

"2022 was a year of continued strategic diversification and expansion for the UAE and regional economies, which posted their fastest economic growth in a decade. By capitalising on the favourable macroeconomic conditions, FAB has been laying foundations for the future," FAB chairman Sheikh Tahnoon Al Nahyan said.

“In achieving the Group’s highest annual revenue and net profit to-date, FAB has strengthened its strategic position to build a future-proof bank.”

More to follow