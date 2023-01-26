Emirates NBD’s full-year profit surges 40% to $3.5bn on income boost

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, reported a 40 per cent surge in 2022 net profit on higher net interest income and lower impairment allowances.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the group for the full year climbed to Dh13 billion ($3.53 billion), the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income for the period jumped 35 per cent annually to Dh19.9 billion, while impairment allowances fell 12 per cent to Dh5.18 billion.

More to follow …