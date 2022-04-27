Dubai Islamic Bank's first quarter net profit jumps 58% on lower impairment charges

Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a nearly 58 per cent rise in first quarter net profit driven by lower impairment charges and higher operating revenue, as the UAE economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the three months ending March 31 climbed to Dh1.35 billion ($367 million) from Dh853m in the same quarter last year, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Total income for the first quarter increased 6 per cent annually to Dh3bn, while impairment charges during the period fell 44 per cent to Dh417m.

"The banking sector continues to demonstrate steady growth year-on-year as DIB’s first quarter earnings return back to pre-pandemic levels," Mohammed Al Shaibani, director general of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and chairman of DIB, said.

More to follow...