Dubai Islamic Bank’s 2021 profit climbs 33% on lower impairment charges

Fareed Rahman
Jan 26, 2022

Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 33 per cent jump in its 2021 net profit, driven by lower impairment charges and higher income from investment properties, as the country’s economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown.

Net profit attributable to owners of the bank for the full year surged to over Dh4.39 billion ($1.2bn), the lender said in a statement on Wednesday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Impairment charges during the period fell 46 per cent to Dh2.44bn, while income from investment properties more than doubled to Dh224.6 million.

“The bank remains on solid ground moving into the new year as we continue to unearth business opportunities in an improving local economic climate to deliver solid returns to all our valued shareholders whilst maintaining the highest standards of governance across the bank,” Mohammed Al Shaibani, director-general of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank said.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 7:02 AM
BusinessDubai Islamic BankDubai
