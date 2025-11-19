People arrive out the front of Terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport for their flight. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Business

Aviation

Dubai airport handled record 24.2 million passengers in third quarter

Passenger traffic rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year, with India the top market for inbound travellers

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

November 19, 2025

Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled a record number of passengers in the third quarter of 2025, with 24.2 million travellers passing through its gates.

Passenger traffic was up 1.9 per cent compared to the July to September period in 2024, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said.

The results “reflect the continued strength of Dubai’s aviation and tourism sectors”, said chief executive Paul Griffiths.

Dubai hosted 13.95 million overnight visitors in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 5 per cent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Economy and Tourism.

The emirate is seeking to attract more international tourists, while drawing more expatriates to live, work and retire in the city.

DXB, the world's busiest international airport, handled 70.1 million passengers in the first nine months of this year, up 2.1 per cent on the same period in 2024.

India stayed as DXB’s top country market in the first nine months of the year with 8.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (5.5 million), the UK (4.6 million), Pakistan (3.2 million) and the US (2.4 million).

The airport is focusing on the use of biometrics, AI and technology to funnel more people through its gates more quickly.

During the third quarter, 99.6 per cent of departing travellers cleared passport control in under 10 minutes, and 99.8 per cent of arriving passengers waited less than 15 minutes, Dubai Airports said. Security screening times stayed below five minutes for 99.7 per cent of travellers.

Dubai Airports is also currently focusing on fully developing Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International, which is expected to become the city’s main international gateway in the early 2030s.

“The vision for DWC goes beyond capacity expansion – it represents the reimaging and evolution of the entire travel experience,” Mr Griffiths said.

Updated: November 19, 2025, 4:28 AM
