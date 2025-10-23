Dubai to get 40,000 ultra-luxury homes with launch of Dh100bn project

Dubai developer Emaar has launched Dubai Mansions, a Dh100 billion ($27.2 billion) project with 40,000 ultra-luxury homes, as demand grows for prime property in the emirate.

The project in Emaar Hills will offer mansions ranging in size from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, the company said on Thursday. It will feature “expansive plots, grand facades and immersive landscapes”.

“Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represents the ultimate expression of refined living,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Dubai's property market has boomed in recent years, benefiting from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and growth in the UAE’s economy.

Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today 03:49

The emirate and the wider UAE have also received an influx of millionaires from around the world, leading to increased demand for luxury property.

Dubai was ranked in the top three prime residential markets globally, in terms of capital value growth, in the first half of 2025, a report by Savills found in August.

The emirate recorded a 5 per cent annual rise in prices in the six months to the end of June in the prime residential segment, driven by “rising immigration flows, steady investor confidence and limited supply in the luxury segment”, according to the property service's World Cities Prime Residential Index.

Tokyo, with an 8.8 per cent price appreciation in prime residential values topped the index, followed by the German capital, Berlin.

Dubai’s “global connectivity, investor-friendly policies and continuing infrastructure development … underpin its status as one of the world’s leading real estate markets”, said Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency, Savills Middle East.

Dubai is expected to remain one of the top performers in the second half of the year, especially for capital value growth, Savills said. Prime values in Dubai are expected to rise a further 4 per cent to 5.9 per cent.

Dubai-listed Emaar Properties said in August that its first-half net profit surged 34 per cent on an annual basis after a sharp rise in sales and growing revenue.

Net profit in the January to June period rose to Dh10.4 billion. Revenue increased 38 per cent year-on-year to Dh19.8 billion, driven by “robust performance across development, retail, hospitality and international operations”, Emaar said.

Emaar, Dubai's largest developer, has a land bank of approximately 1.7 billion square feet in the UAE and key international markets. It has delivered more than 122,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002.

Emaar Hills, next to Dubai Hills Estate, is being shaped as a wellness district, where residents will have direct access to a championship golf course, well-being and leisure facilities, premium retail destinations and a network of landscaped parks.

