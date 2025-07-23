More than 51,000 homes sold in Dubai in record second quarter

More than 51,000 homes were sold in Dubai in the second quarter of this year, marking a quarterly record amid strong demand from buyers, a report has shown.

The figures are up 22.8 per cent year-on-year, property consultancy Knight Frank said in its report on Wednesday.

In the first half of the year, total home sales reached more than 94,000, putting the market firmly "on track to exceed" 169,000 transactions recorded in 2024, it added.

The total value of residential sales in the January to June period also surged to Dh268 billion ($73 billion), a 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The market is poised to surpass the Dh367 billion in home sales reached last year, the consultancy said.

Residential prices grew by an average of 13.7 per cent annually in second quarter, with villa prices rising by 16 per cent year-on-year.

“The sustained growth in prices, now approaching five consecutive years since the current cycle began in November 2020, is a clear sign of a more stable and predictable market environment,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research, Mena, at Knight Frank. “Knight Frank’s forecasts for 2025 remain unchanged, with 8 per cent growth expected in the mainstream market and 5 per cent in the prime segment.”

Dubai's property market has been booming in recent years, having benefited from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy on diversification efforts.

This month, a new scheme was also launched to help Emiratis and UAE residents who do not own any freehold residential property in the emirate get on the property ladder.

In the first half of 2025, the volume and value of all real estate transactions in Dubai rose sharply amid the entry of more than 59,000 new investors into the booming market, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday, quoting Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

The number of transactions reached 125,538, up nearly 26 per cent from 99,947 during the first six months of last year, it said. The value of these transactions rose about 25 per cent to about Dh431 billion, “highlighting the strong growth momentum in the market”, the report said.

Luxury driving growth

The luxury segment recorded strong growth in the second quarter, with prime residential values across 10 key communities rising by 16 per cent over the past 12 months, according to Knight Frank. The average prime transacted price now stands at Dh3,850 per square foot.

Villas continued to outperform the broader market in the second quarter, with values climbing to Dh2,172 per square foot, marking a 4 per cent quarterly increase.

Prime residential areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Bay Island, and Dubai Hills Estate remained the most sought-after locations, particularly among international high-net-worth individuals, it said.

Sales of homes priced above $10 million reached Dh9.5 billion in second quarter of 2025, “the highest quarterly figure on record", according to the consultancy.

“The market is increasingly being shaped by genuine buyers rather than speculators, with resale activity within 12 months of purchase now at just 4–5 per cent, compared to 25 per cent in 2008,” said Will McKintosh, regional partner and head of residential, Mena, at Knight Frank.

“This shift toward end-user activity is a positive indicator of the market’s growing maturity and long-term sustainability.”

Knight Frank’s report also highlighted the emergence of "accidental millionaires" – homeowners whose properties have appreciated beyond $1 million due to market trends.

As of the second quarter, there are 110,000 such homes in Dubai, with 37,000 owned by individuals who originally purchased below the million-dollar threshold.

