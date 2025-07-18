Gulf Air orders 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners as it seeks to expand network

Gulf Air on Thursday announced an agreement to purchase 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to buy an additional six as the airline looks to expand its global network.
Boeing said the agreement, once finalised, would bring Gulf Air's order book to 14 of the wide-body jets and support 30,000 jobs in the US.
“This agreement marks a transformative step in Gulf Air's strategic growth journey as we expand our global footprint and modernise our fleet with one of the industry's most advanced and efficient aircraft,” said Khalid Taqi, chairman of Gulf Air Group.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick valued the deal at $7 billion.
“This agreement reflects that American industry and tech are second to NONE. Our Made-in-America commercial aircraft are the most advanced and efficient in the world, and the world knows it,” he said in a tweet.
The announcement was made after Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this week.
The announcement was part of a broader $17 billion investment deals made by Bahrain and the US earlier on Wednesday. Aircraft deals were also part of trade accords Mr Trump previously announced with the UK and Vietnam.
We're very happy to be announcing $17 billion worth of deals that are coming to the United States. And this is real,” Mr Al Khalifa said.
It also comes two months after Mr Trump's visit to the Gulf region, where aircraft deals were made with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. During the trip, Qatar Airways also announced an order for 210 aircraft from Boeing, which the US manufacturer said was the largest order for 787 Dreamliners.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gulf Air announced it would begin flights from Bahrain to New York's John F Kennedy Airport beginning in October. The airline carrier will be deploying the Boeing 787-9 for the long-haul flight.
Gulf Air currently flies to 60 destinations today. It hopes to increase its network by 25 per cent within five years. The Manama-based carrier is seeking to expand its presence in financial hubs, leisure markets and major pilgrimage centres.
The announcement mirrors that of one announced by Mr Trump on Tuesday, in which he said Indonesia would purchase 50 Boeing jets as part of a trade deal between the two countries.
Gulf Air is also considering switching away from Rolls-Royce to General Electric to power wide-body aircraft, Bloomberg reported. Gulf Air Group Holding chief executive Jeffrey Goh has previously warned that the UK engine builder must find a quick solution to its durability issues.
He also said the carrier has had to reduce its flight frequencies and also delay or cancel some flights due to engine issues.
