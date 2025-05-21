Etihad announces record Q1 results with 30% profit boost

Etihad Airways has announced a record profit for the first quarter of 2025, up 30 per cent annually, as demand for travel continues to soar worldwide.

The Abu Dhabi airline reported after-tax profits of Dh685 million ($187 million) for the first three months of this year, compared with Dh526 million in the same period in 2024.

Total revenue rose 15 per cent year-on-year to Dh6.6 billion in the first quarter, driven by both passenger and cargo business.

Passenger traffic grew 16 per cent on an annual basis to five million. Passenger load factor, which measures how much an airline fills its available seats, stood at 87 per cent.

“We’re executing a clear strategy: grow sustainably, operate efficiently, and never lose focus on delivering remarkable experiences to our guests," said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad Airways.

“Our network continues to expand with 16 new routes announced for 2025 and additional aircraft joining our fleet. As we grow, we remain disciplined and focused on quality, efficiency, and creating value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Global passenger traffic rose 5.3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, reaching 2.16 trillion revenue passenger kilometres, the International Air Transport Association previously reported. Iata said that while volumes rose, the pace of this expansion showed signs of slowing.

Traffic in the Middle East rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year, with capacity up 2.9 per cent, bringing PLF to 80.2 per cent, Iata said.

Destination expansion

Etihad last week said it would add Charlotte, North Carolina, as its sixth US destination, beginning in May 2026. It joins New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Atlanta, which will be launched on July 2.

Atlanta is one of 10 destinations added to Etihad's schedule this year. The airline will operate a daily route from Abu Dhabi to Taipei beginning on September 8. October will see the launch of routes to Medan, Phnom Penh and Krabi. Flights to Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong and Algiers will begin in November.

Those additions were made following the announcements of new destinations Prague and Warsaw.

Etihad last week also confirmed its order for 28 Boeing wide-body aircraft with GE engines, as the airline continues its push to double its fleet by 2030. Delivery of the aircraft, which include 787s and the 777x, will start in 2028.

The $14.5 billion commitment came during US President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE.

The airline's Journey 2030 plan aims to expand Etihad's fleet to 170 planes from its current 99 and increase the number of passengers it carries annually to 33 million.

