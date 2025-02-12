Volar Air Mobility received an order from India's Vman Aviation Services for 20 of the RX4E aircraft in a deal worth $12 million. Photo: Volar Air Mobility
Volar Air Mobility seeks to build electric aircraft in Abu Dhabi amid UAE's green transport push

The RX4E four-seater electric aircraft can be used for eco-tourism, pilot training, medical evacuations, border control and surveillance

Deena Kamel
February 12, 2025