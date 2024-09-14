Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, bottom right, signs an interim agreement with Volar Air Mobility to develop the UAE’s first green aviation technology centre. Courtesy: General Civil Aviation Authority
Business

Aviation

UAE plans to establish green aviation centre to reduce carbon emissions

Project will seek to promote clean energy and support research and development in sustainable aviation

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

September 14, 2024

