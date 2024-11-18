Etihad to end codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia

Etihad Airways has said that it will end its unilateral codeshare and bilateral frequent flyer partnership with Virgin Australia, effective June 1, 2025, citing a “divergence” in the strategic directions of the two airlines.
Once the termination takes effect, passengers will no longer be able to book Virgin Australia-operated flights through Etihad’s booking channels, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said on Monday.
Etihad customers with existing bookings on Virgin Australia flights will not be affected.
More to follow …
