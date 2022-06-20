Global airlines to narrow losses in 2022: Iata

Global airlines are expected to narrow losses in 2022 amid a strong rebound in air travel demand following the Covid-19 pandemic, with a possible return to profitability in 2023, the International Air Transport Association said.

Airlines are forecast to post $9.7 billion in losses this year, a sharp improvement from nearly $42bn loss in 2021, Iata's director general Willie Walsh said during the industry body's annual general meeting on Sunday in Doha.

"The industry is leaner, tougher, nimbler," he said. "Industry-wide profitability is on the horizon for 2023."

However, a "challenging" business environment may threaten the fragile recovery of the industry amid rising inflation, weaker economic growth and higher oil prices, he added.

More to follow...