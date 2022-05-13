Emirates airline narrows annual loss as travel demand recovers

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, narrowed its annual loss amid a rebound in passenger travel demand and strong performance from its freight business.

The Dubai airline reported a loss of Dh3.9 billion ($1.1bn) for the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with a loss of Dh20.3bn in the previous year, it said on Friday.

The airline's revenue rose 91 per cent year-on-year to Dh59.2bn as it carried 19.6 million passengers, a three-fold increase from the previous year.

"This year, we focused on restoring our operations quickly and safely wherever pandemic-related restrictions eased across our markets," said Emirates chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

"Business recovery picked up pace particularly in the second half of the year. Robust customer demand drove a huge improvement in our financial performance compared to our unprecedented losses of last year and we built up our strong cash balance."

The airline registered a seat capacity increase of 150 per cent. Its realised a 58 per cent passenger seat factor, compared with 44.3 per cent last year. Emirates’ total passenger and cargo capacity increased 47 per cent in 2021-22, as the airline continued to reinstate passenger services across its network as pandemic-related flight and travel restrictions eased.

The airline has said it would return to annual profitability in 2023 and that it is profitable so far in its current financial year. Emirates has also said it will reach 100 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year, up from the 75 per cent to 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at which it is currently operating.

On Friday, the airline said its cash assets increased 38 per cent at the end of its fiscal year to Dh20.9bn, from the end of March 2021.

The state-owned airline aims this fiscal year to start repaying the Dubai government the Dh15 billion in support that it received to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The repayments will be in the form of dividends to the government during the current financial year.

"Across Emirates and dnata, we responded to dynamic market conditions with agility, and introduced innovative products and services to meet our customers’ needs and provide them with the best possible experience," Sheikh Ahmed said.

Emirates Group narrowed its annual loss to Dh3.8bn annual loss with revenue increasing 86 per cent to Dh66.2bn on the back of strong customer demand as worldwide travel restrictions eased. The group ended its fiscal year with a "strong cash balance" of Dh25.8bn.

"For the Emirates Group, 2021-22 was largely about recovery, after the toughest year in our Group’s history. It’s not just about restoring our capacity, but also augmenting our future capabilities as we rebuild. Our aim is to build back better and stronger," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"We expect the Group to return to profitability in 2022-23, and are working hard to hit our targets, while keeping a close watch on headwinds such as high fuel prices, inflation, new Covid-19 variants, and political and economic uncertainty."

Dnata swung to a Dh110 million profit from a Dh1.8bn loss in the previous year. Its revenue increased 54 per cent to Dh8.6bn, as all business divisions rebounded from the pandemic in the UAE and worldwide. Dnata’s international business accounts for 62 per cent of its revenue.