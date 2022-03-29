Emirates expects return to profit next year: Tim Clark

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, will record a "good set of results" for its fiscal year ending March 31, narrowing its losses for the last 12 months and forecasting a return to profit next year as air travel demand rebounds, the carrier's president said.

"We've navigated the business from a thumping great loss last financial year to an enormous swing almost back to profitability," Tim Clark told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

"We are forecasting profits next year and hopefully to pay a dividend and repay some of the equity that the government has put into the business."

The Dubai-based airline's expectations for improved annual earnings comes after it posted a loss of Dh20.3 billion ($5.5bn) in 2020-2021 fiscal year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry. State-owned Emirates received a capital injection of $3.1bn from the Dubai government, while dnata got $218m in relief during that fiscal year.

The airline is "doing really well", notwithstanding the rise in oil prices that has forced it to raise ticket prices.

"Air fares are high simply because the fuel is so high and we cannot continue to absorb that," Mr Clark said, adding that travel demand will remain strong despite the price increase as pandemic-related restrictions ease after two years.

The airline has appetite to hire 8,000 to 10,000 crew to fill more of its double-decker Airbus A380s but the pace is constrained by how soon it can re-hire some of the pilots it let go, retrain staff and cope with the changes in the labour market after the pandemic, he said.

Emirates will continue to fly to destinations in Russia, Mr Clark told an aviation panel at the World Government Summit. The airline currently serves Moscow twice daily and St. Petersburg once a day.

Many airlines have halted service to Russia amid its military offensive in Ukraine.