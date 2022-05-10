Emirates airline to start repaying pandemic-related government support this fiscal year

Airline received a total of $4.1bn from government to cope with pandemic impact, which it will pay back in the form of dividends, chairman says

Visitors on the second day of Arabian Travel Market held at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
Deena Kamel
May 10, 2022

Emirates airline aims this fiscal year to start repaying the Dubai government — its shareholder — the Dh15 billion ($4.1bn) in support that it received to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its chairman and chief executive said.

The repayments will be in the form of dividends to the government during the current financial year, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Tuesday. The airline's current financial year runs through to March 31, 2023.

He did not comment on how much of the total amount would be repaid this year.

"It was equity to the company, this is why I'm saying ... we will be paying back all that money," he said at a media roundtable.

Like many of its global peers, Emirates received a capital injection from its Dubai government owner during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic to weather the impact of the global crisis that at its peak brought international travel to a near-standstill.

More to follow...

Updated: May 10, 2022, 2:25 PM
