Dubai airports has one of its busiest days as hundreds of thousands return after Eid break

Lengthy queues were reported at Dubai International Airport at the weekend, as a rush of travellers returned to the UAE after the long Eid Al Fitr break.

Footage showed hundreds of people waiting in line for taxis in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Barriers were set up at the arrivals section of a terminal to guide thousands of people through the exits as quickly as possible.

Airport officials had said in advance that Saturday, May 7 would be the busiest day. Government departments, schools and some private sector companies all reopen on Monday.

Sneha Singh, a marketing executive in Dubai, was returning from a trip to Croatia and arrived at Terminal 3 on Sunday morning, at 1am.

“I have been a Dubai resident for six years and have travelled during every Eid break, but I have never seen the queue for taxis quite as big as that," she said.

“Like me, many other returning travellers couldn’t believe the scenes that greeted us in the arrivals hall.

“I must say though, the airport officials managed the crowds and the situation very well.”

Last week, Dubai Airports said it was expecting one of its busiest travel periods over the Eid break and urged travellers to plan their time accordingly.

It said more than 1.9 million passengers were expected to fly to or from Dubai International Airport between April 28 and May 9, with the busiest day expected on May 7, when more than 200,000 people were expected to transit the airport.

On May 9, the northern runway at Dubai International Airport will close for a 45-day refurbishment project.

During this time, several flights that typically fly into the airport will instead operate from Dubai World Central, including those operated by Flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo, Gulf Air and others.

Families enjoy Eid Al Fitr break — in pictures