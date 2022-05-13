Dubai's non-oil economy improves in April as new business continues to rise sharply

Output growth at second-fastest since mid-2019 as charges decrease

The Dubai skyline. Output in the non-oil business sector of the emirate rose sharply in rose sharply in April. AFP
Sarmad Khan
May 13, 2022

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy continued to improve in April, albeit at a softer pace, as output grew at the second-fastest rate since mid-2019 and new business rose sharply.

The headline S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 54.7 in April from 55.5 in March, remaining above the neutral 50 no-change mark for the seventeenth consecutive month.

Despite falling for the first time since January, the index signalled a strong improvement in business conditions in the non-oil private sector, S&P Global said.

A reading above the neutral 50 level indicates economic expansion, while one below points to a contraction.

"Businesses indicated that the relaxing of Covid-19 measures continued to have a positive impact on demand,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, said.

“The upturn was also encouraging considering that the Expo 2020 has now finished and that overall new business growth, including in the travel and tourism industry, remained strong.”

More to follow

Updated: May 13, 2022, 5:05 AM
