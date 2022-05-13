Dubai's non-oil economy improves in April as new business continues to rise sharply

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy continued to improve in April, albeit at a softer pace, as output grew at the second-fastest rate since mid-2019 and new business rose sharply.

The headline S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 54.7 in April from 55.5 in March, remaining above the neutral 50 no-change mark for the seventeenth consecutive month.

Despite falling for the first time since January, the index signalled a strong improvement in business conditions in the non-oil private sector, S&P Global said.

A reading above the neutral 50 level indicates economic expansion, while one below points to a contraction.

"Businesses indicated that the relaxing of Covid-19 measures continued to have a positive impact on demand,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, said.

“The upturn was also encouraging considering that the Expo 2020 has now finished and that overall new business growth, including in the travel and tourism industry, remained strong.”

