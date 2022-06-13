Etihad Airways begins recruitment drive in Dubai as air travel rebounds

Etihad Airways started a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Dubai on Monday as it looks to expand its workforce and ramp up operations in response to a rebound in air travel demand.

Interested applicants can register and submit their CVs at Dusit Thani Dubai on Monday, the airline said. Selected applicants will then be invited to attend assessment days on June 14 and June 15.

"With operations ramping up for a busy summer season and new Airbus A350s entering the fleet, Etihad Airways is currently recruiting for roles across the business in 2022," an Etihad Airways representative said.

Etihad Airways has been in the process of hiring an additional 1,000 employees, from cabin crew to ground staff, over the past three months, Tony Douglas, chief executive of the Etihad Aviation Group, said in May.

At the end of 2021, Etihad's total workforce stood at 12,533 employees.

Expand Autoplay Etihad Airways operates one of the world's youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets. Photo: Etihad

The airline expects to deliver a strong performance in the first half of 2022 on higher load factors, strong passenger yields, solid cargo business and lower costs, Mr Douglas told The National last month.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline is currently operating three Airbus A350 passenger jets, following the aircraft's maiden flight on March 31, and plans to introduce two additional A350s into service by the end of the year, Mr Douglas said.

The airline's representative said the airline was offering a "competitive salary and benefits package for cabin crew that not only includes modern accommodation and travel allowances, but the opportunity to learn and grow, see the world and be part of an internationally recognised and award-winning team".

Global airlines are starting to rebound from a two-year slump in air travel after the onset of Covid-19 as border restrictions are eased around the world.

However, staff shortages at airlines and airports have led to severe disruptions at some hubs, resulting in cancelled flights and long security queues.

After waves of job cuts at the peak of the pandemic, rehiring staff fast enough to meet recovering demand has become the industry's latest challenge.

Staffing shortages could become the industry's Achilles' heel, forcing airlines to cut capacity and hampering their ability to serve the stronger-than-expected rebound in travel demand.

Overall travel demand worldwide, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, was up 78.7 per cent annually in April and slightly ahead of the 76 per cent yearly increase in March, the International Air Transport Association said in its monthly report last week.

Demand for international air travel more than quadrupled in April, despite the war in Ukraine and travel restrictions in China, driving the recovery in overall passenger traffic for the month.

International travel demand rose about 332 per cent compared with April last year. This was more than the annual increase of about 290 per cent in March 2022, Iata said.