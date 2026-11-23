The Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday concluded a business delegation to New York as the emirate seeks to strengthen ties with the US business community and advance new partnerships, Adio said in a news release.

The visit included the second Abu Dhabi Investment Forum last week, which was attended by more than 460 people across government and businesses from the US and UAE. Discussions focused on sectors including artificial intelligence, food development, global capital and urban development.

“By combining American technology and industrial expertise with Abu Dhabi's capital, state-of-the-art infrastructure and access to global markets, we can build new industries, strengthen resilient supply chains and unlock opportunities well beyond our two countries,” Adio director Badr Al Olama said.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also facilitated 42 meetings for companies in the emirate, connecting them with senior US executives to explore US market entry and investment partnerships. The chamber co-hosted a roundtable discussion focused on advanced manufacturing, industrial capacity development and technologies related to food security.

More than half of the 26 major financial institutions with a collective $6 trillion in assets to announce plans to establish themselves in ADGM this year are US-based firms, Adio said.

Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a competitive business environment, backed by roughly $1.9 trillion in sovereign wealth assets and having access to global markets via the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement strategy.

Bilateral trade between the US and UAE was an estimated at $55.4 billion in 2025, a 16 per cent increase from 2024, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative.