Ajman property demand surges with annual transactions hitting Dh25bn by November

The value of real estate transactions in Ajman for 2025 passed the Dh25 billion ($6.8 billion) mark in November, underpinned by growing demand across all segments as the emirate intensifies efforts to develop the key sector.

Activity leapt by nearly a third compared to November last year, to Dh2.42 billion across 1,552 deals, state news agency Wam reported on Friday, citing data from Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

That brought this year's total transaction value to more than Dh25.3 billion. Ajman had already passed its 2024 total of Dh20.5 billion in September after it recorded Dh2.97 billion during that month.

Trading activity from 1,302 transactions generated a value of Dh1.82 billion, with Al Rumaila 2 neighbourhood posting the highest single sale value at Dh110 million. Mortgage transactions, meanwhile, hit about Dh370.4 million across 186 deals.

The figures were "driven by rising demand across all property types, reflecting investor confidence and interest in opportunities throughout the emirate", Omar Al Muhairi, the department's director general, was quoted by Wam as saying.

Runners on their marks in Masfout, the UAE’s best tourist village 01:08

Ajman's property surge comes as the UAE’s real estate market continues to perform strongly on the back of government initiatives, such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme.

Overall growth in the UAE’s economy as a result of diversification efforts is also supporting the property market. The sector's growth in Ajman, the emirate between Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, is part of a UAE-wide property market boom.

Last month, the Department of Land met the Federal Tax Authority to explore unifying procedures and boosting co-operation in the sector, to boost efficiency and ensure compliance.

Earlier this year, Ajman issued a new law to develop its real estate sector further and attract more investment. The legislation also aims to protect the rights of investors and boost transparency.

Ajman is also bolstering its hospitality sector. Earlier this year, Canadian luxury hotel chain Four Seasons announced its seventh property in the UAE, the Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah, which is slated to open in 2026. The beachfront property offer views of the Arabian Gulf.

