Jordan offers investors more pathways to citizenship after rules revamp

Jordan's move to revamp its Citizenship By Investment programme has opened up more pathways for foreign investors to obtain a passport, but it is unlikely to make an economic impact in the short term, analysts say.

Amman will grant Jordanian nationality to foreign investors through additional routes including pouring capital in local companies' shares, establishing new projects in important sectors or purchasing equity in existing projects, according to Petra news agency.

The Cabinet last week approved an updated framework for granting citizenship and residency to investors that is aimed at attracting more foreign capital, creating new jobs and contributing to the Jordanian economy.

“While we appreciate the Jordanian government's efforts to develop the private sector, we believe the new citizenship policy will have limited economic impact in the near term,” Tianchen Peng, economist at Oxford Economics, told The National.

“The investment thresholds across all three routes – along with additional requirements like maintaining high employment levels – are prohibitively high.”

Jordan has granted citizenship to 561 investors since 2018, with Syrian and Iraqi investors topping the list, according to Jordan's investment minister Mothanna Gharaibeh.

However, Mr Peng said combined with Jordan's existing social welfare system and escalating tension in the region, “the policy may lack sufficient appeal to attract eligible investors, particularly those based outside the region”.

Jordan's economy is projected to expand by 2.6 per cent this year before accelerating further to 2.9 per cent in 2026, according to the International Monetary Fund's recently published Regional Economic Outlook.

Both projections were lower than previous forecasts, mirroring a broader downwards trend because of US tariffs uncertainty.

The Washington-based fund last month approved about $700 million to Jordan to address its long-term vulnerabilities in the water and electricity sectors and address public health emergencies.

The Jordanian passport has relatively better strength in the Middle East compared to various countries in the region, according to the Henley Passport Index.

It ranks 88th on the latest index, with visa-free access to 51 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025 Global Ranking.

By contrast, Syria ranks 102nd, Iraq 101st, Yemen 100th and Libya in the 99th position. The UAE is 8th and Saudi Arabia is 59th. This is out of a ranking of 103, where some countries are in tie positions.

With stricter immigration rules in some protectionist economies, investors are casting a wider net for citizenship opportunities.

Pathways to citizenship

Under the revised criteria, Jordan will grant citizenship to foreign investors who inject at least one million Jordanian Dinars ($1.4 million) in new capital by buying shares in Jordanian companies.

A maximum of 20 per cent of the investment can be concentrated in a single company, and the investor must retain the shares and any related proceeds for three years, according to Petra.

Citizenship can also be granted to investors who set up new projects in vital sectors with a paid-in capital of at least 700,000 dinars in Amman or 500,000 dinars outside the capital, provided the projects create 20 jobs for Jordanians in the capital or 10 jobs outside it.

Another route is purchasing equity in existing projects with a capital injection of at least one million dinars and new fixed assets worth at least 500,000 dinars. Investors must submit a feasibility study and audited financial reports, create 20 new jobs and hold the new shares for three years to qualify.

Existing investors may qualify if their average equity share in fixed assets over the past three years totals at least 700,000 dinars in Amman or 350,000 dinars outside the capital.

First-degree family members of the investor, who are inheriting or receiving shares, may also qualify for citizenship. This is provided the original investor’s stake remains unchanged for three years.

Citizenship can also be granted to investors in the pharmaceutical warehousing, medical equipment and large-scale food logistics sectors, with minimum capital of 3 million dinars and 20 Jordanian pharmacists employed in Amman or 10 outside the capital over three years.

Another route is employing 150 Jordanians in Amman or 100 in other governorates for at least one year before application, with employment levels sustained for two consecutive years after receiving citizenship, Petra said.

A cap of 500 investors per year will be applied, subject to security clearance and financial due diligence, the state news agency said.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)



Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier ICC Academy, November 22-28 UAE fixtures

Nov 22, v Malaysia

Nov 23, v Hong Kong

Nov 25, v Bhutan

Nov 26, v Kuwait

Nov 28, v Nepal ICC T20I rankings

14. Nepal

17. UAE

25. Hong Kong

34. Kuwait

35. Malaysia

44. Bhutan UAE squad

Chaya Mughal (captain), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratne, Khushi Sharma, Subha Venkataraman

Biog: Age: 34 Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite sport: anything extreme Favourite person: Muhammad Ali

KEY%20DATES%20IN%20AMAZON'S%20HISTORY %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%205%2C%201994%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jeff%20Bezos%20founds%20Cadabra%20Inc%2C%20which%20would%20later%20be%20renamed%20to%20Amazon.com%2C%20because%20his%20lawyer%20misheard%20the%20name%20as%20'cadaver'.%20In%20its%20earliest%20days%2C%20the%20bookstore%20operated%20out%20of%20a%20rented%20garage%20in%20Bellevue%2C%20Washington%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJuly%2016%2C%201995%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20formally%20opens%20as%20an%20online%20bookseller.%20%3Cem%3EFluid%20Concepts%20and%20Creative%20Analogies%3A%20Computer%20Models%20of%20the%20Fundamental%20Mechanisms%20of%20Thought%3C%2Fem%3E%20becomes%20the%20first%20item%20sold%20on%20Amazon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1997%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20goes%20public%20at%20%2418%20a%20share%2C%20which%20has%20grown%20about%201%2C000%20per%20cent%20at%20present.%20Its%20highest%20closing%20price%20was%20%24197.85%20on%20June%2027%2C%202024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E1998%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20IMDb%2C%20its%20first%20major%20acquisition.%20It%20also%20starts%20selling%20CDs%20and%20DVDs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2000%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Marketplace%20opens%2C%20allowing%20people%20to%20sell%20items%20on%20the%20website%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2002%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20forms%20what%20would%20become%20Amazon%20Web%20Services%2C%20opening%20the%20Amazon.com%20platform%20to%20all%20developers.%20The%20cloud%20unit%20would%20follow%20in%202006%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2003%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20turns%20in%20an%20annual%20profit%20of%20%2475%20million%2C%20the%20first%20time%20it%20ended%20a%20year%20in%20the%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2005%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Prime%20is%20introduced%2C%20its%20first-ever%20subscription%20service%20that%20offered%20US%20customers%20free%20two-day%20shipping%20for%20%2479%20a%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2006%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20Unbox%20is%20unveiled%2C%20the%20company's%20video%20service%20that%20would%20later%20morph%20into%20Amazon%20Instant%20Video%20and%2C%20ultimately%2C%20Amazon%20Video%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2007%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20first%20hardware%20product%2C%20the%20Kindle%20e-reader%2C%20is%20introduced%3B%20the%20Fire%20TV%20and%20Fire%20Phone%20would%20come%20in%202014.%20Grocery%20service%20Amazon%20Fresh%20is%20also%20started%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2009%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20introduces%20Amazon%20Basics%2C%20its%20in-house%20label%20for%20a%20variety%20of%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2010%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20foundations%20for%20Amazon%20Studios%20were%20laid.%20Its%20first%20original%20streaming%20content%20debuted%20in%202013%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2011%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Appstore%20for%20Google's%20Android%20is%20launched.%20It%20is%20still%20unavailable%20on%20Apple's%20iOS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2014%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20The%20Amazon%20Echo%20is%20launched%2C%20a%20speaker%20that%20acts%20as%20a%20personal%20digital%20assistant%20powered%20by%20Alexa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2017%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon%20acquires%20Whole%20Foods%20for%20%2413.7%20billion%2C%20its%20biggest%20acquisition%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E2018%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Amazon's%20market%20cap%20briefly%20crosses%20the%20%241%20trillion%20mark%2C%20making%20it%2C%20at%20the%20time%2C%20only%20the%20third%20company%20to%20achieve%20that%20milestone%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan January 24 – First T20, Lahore January 25 – Second T20, Lahore January 27 – Third T20, Lahore February 7-11 – First Test, Rawalpindi April 3 – One-off ODI, Karachi April 5-9 – Second Test, Karachi

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates