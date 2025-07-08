Not just the UAE: these countries offer a golden visa to investors

For years, countries have introduced golden visas to promote foreign investment and attract talented people. Those who apply for a golden visa can acquire a second passport, or at least residency in another country for themselves and their family members.

Typically, an applicant must park money in the country, usually in real estate or business investments. The amount that has to be invested depends on the type of visa, but applicants usually have to commit hundreds of thousands of dollars for the privilege, and in some cases, millions, according to investment migration advisers Henley & Partners.

“Golden visa programmes give high-net-worth individuals the option of physically relocating to a favourable jurisdiction and becoming residents of that state with full legal rights, including the right to live, work, study, and receive health care in that country,” the company says.

There is now golden visa legislation in place in more than 100 countries. The National has compiled a list of countries offering the most popular golden visa status to foreigners.

US

President Donald Trump said the US will start selling “gold cards”, which like permanent residency green cards would give foreigners a route to American citizenship for $5 million. The gold card will replace the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, which mandates a minimum investment of $800,000 for obtaining permanent residency in the US.

Mr Trump said the programme would give wealthy people incentive to move to the US, invest, pay taxes and create US jobs. The “Trump gold card” will “give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card", he said.

UAE

In 2019, the UAE launched long-term residence visas. They enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor. These visas can be issued for five or 10 years and are renewed automatically. The visa has no restrictions on travelling in and out of the country and can also cover spouses, children and parents to enjoy the same benefits.

An investor can acquire property, through various means, valued at Dh2 million or more to qualify for the golden visa. You can meet the threshold either with a single property or by combining several. Those investing in mortgaged and off-plan properties are eligible for golden visas if they make a down-payment of at least 50 per cent of the property value and obtain a bank guarantee for the remaining amount. The property must also be at least 50 per cent complete.

Professionals based in the UAE will qualify for the golden visa if they have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000 ($8,168), excluding allowances.

Bahrain

Bahrain approved the Golden Residency Visa programme in 2022. The visa gives the holder the right to work in Bahrain, residency benefits for a spouse and other close family members and unlimited entry and exit to the country. To qualify for the visa, an applicant must have resided in Bahrain for five years and must earn an average salary of at least 2,000 Bahraini dinars ($5,306) per month.

Residents and non-residents who own property worth 200,000 dinars or more, retirees with an income of 4,000 dinars and highly talented people are also eligible for the visa. The visa is renewed every 10 years if the holder meets the eligibility requirements.

Thailand

Thailand offers the Thailand Privilege Residence Programme, which grants applicants the right to live in the country for up to 20 years and access services and benefits. There are five different programmes, each of varying validity and cost. The costs range from approximately $18,000 to $140,000. While dependants cannot be included in the bronze and gold card schemes, the platinum and diamond cards allow them to be sponsored for a fee.

Thailand also offers the Long-Term Residence Programme, which allows people to live and work in the country for up to 10 years with reduced administrative requirements and attractive tax benefits. Applicants are required to have had a personal yearly income or annual pension of at least $80,000 for the past two years.

Indonesia

Indonesia's residency-by-investment visa is available to applicants with a five or 10-year validity and offers a range of benefits, including the right to own property in Bali, plus a fast track for citizenship applications. The five-year visa requires individual investors to set up a company worth $2.5 million, while a $5 million investment is required for the 10-year visa.

Corporate investors are required to invest $25 million to get five-year visas for directors and commissioners. They need to invest $50 million to get a 10-year visa. Different provisions apply to individual foreign investors who do not want to establish a company in the country. The requirements range from $350,000 to $700,000 in funds that can be used to purchase Indonesian government bonds.

New Zealand

Foreigners can gain residency in New Zealand through the Active Investor Plus Visa. To qualify, applicants must invest between NZ$5 million ($2.8 million) and NZ$15 million ($8.5 million) over the course of four years and spend 117 days in New Zealand. This can be through direct investments into approved businesses, approved managed funds, or listed equities and philanthropy.

After four years of keeping their funds in New Zealand, if investors meet the requirements for minimum time spent in the country, they can apply for permanent residence.

UK

The UK’s Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years.

The business idea will be assessed by a Home Office–approved endorsing body. Upon being granted settlement and spending a minimum of five years in the UK, it is possible to apply for British citizenship. There is no minimum investment, but the investor must have the required funds to create an innovative and scalable business.

Canada

The Canada Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence. To qualify for the programme, applicants must propose an “innovative”, scaling start-up business, approved by a designated organisation. The investment requirement is $215,000 to $275,000, depending on the business.

Wealthy people who invest in Quebec through the Quebec Investor Immigration Programme, on the other hand, are granted a work permit and can apply for permanent residence across Canada after one year of holding the permit. Applicants must provide a five-year interest-free investment of C$1 million ($697,692) and a non-refundable contribution of C$200,000. They must also have a net worth of at least C$2 million.

Switzerland

The Swiss Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant cannot be employed in Switzerland but can manage global investments, and must agree to pay an annual lump-sum tax and a one-time residence permit application fee.

The investment for this programme starts from 250,000 Swiss francs ($278,642) as an annual lump sum tax payment. After maintaining residence for 10 to 12 years, investors may be eligible to apply for Swiss citizenship.

Malta

There are two ways to get Maltese citizenship through investment: by buying or leasing property or by investing in bonds.

Applicants are required to invest at least €100,000 ($104,752) in a government-approved fund. They can also qualify by renting a property with a minimum annual rent of €10,000 in Gozo or the southern regions of Malta, or €12,000 elsewhere in Malta. They can also qualify by purchasing a property with a minimum value of €300,000 in Gozo or the south of Malta, or €350,000 in other areas of Malta.

Greece introduced a programme in 2013 that allows foreigners to obtain permanent residence permits. AP

Greece

Greece introduced a programme in 2013 that allows foreigners to obtain permanent residence permits. These permits require a minimum real estate investment of €250,000 and must be renewed every five years.

Cyprus

Cyprus offers golden visas to foreign nationals who have invested a minimum of €300,000.

Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment ranging from €250,000 to €2 million, depending on the risk associated with the investment.

Dominica

The programme requires a minimum economic contribution to the country of $200,000. In exchange, applicants and their families are granted full citizenship.

Grenada

Applicants are required to make a minimum economic contribution to the country of $235,000.

St Kitts and Nevis

Established in 1984, it requires applicants to make a minimum economic contribution to the country of $250,000. In exchange, they and their families are granted full citizenship.

Saint Lucia

The Citizenship by Investment Programme requires applicants to make a minimum economic contribution to the country of $240,000. In exchange, applicants and their families are granted full citizenship.

Nauru

The Pacific island nation is selling citizenship to foreigners for $105,000 each to fund its retreat from rising sea levels. Nauru says its passport provides visa-free entry into 89 countries, including the UK, Ireland, the UAE and Hong Kong.

