The UK's consumer watchdog Which? said Black Friday has become a "hype-driven sales extravaganza" that in the case of some retailers goes on for longer than two weeks. Getty Images
Business

Black Friday, grey areas: Why it pays to read the small print on Britain's big bargain day

A UK survey analysing 50,000 loyalty-priced supermarket products found savings were real, but some strategies for budget airlines still face questions

Matthew Davies
London

November 29, 2024