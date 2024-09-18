Halloween treats are expected to be more expensive in the UK this year after figures revealed the price of chocolate rose by 11 per cent in the year to August. Bloomberg
Halloween treats are expected to be more expensive in the UK this year after figures revealed the price of chocolate rose by 11 per cent in the year to August. Bloomberg

News

UK

Chocolate prices to spook UK customers this Halloween

Soaring cost outstrips overall food and drink prices

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 18, 2024