Why tea and chocolate could help stave off dementia

People who eat a diet rich in flavonoids, such as tea, dark chocolate and berries, could lower their risk of developing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/07/12/ozempic-could-cut-risk-of-dementia-in-half-oxford-study-finds/" target="_blank">dementia</a>, new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/medical-research/" target="_blank">medical research</a> has found. A team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast conducted a study that found increasing the intake of flavonoid-rich foods and drinks could help reduce the risk of developing the incurable illness by 28 per cent. There are currently about 1 million people in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> living with a form of dementia – a figure that is projected to rise to 1.4 million people by 2040. While age and genetics contribute substantially to the development of the disease, the researchers said evidence has shown that risk factors such as diet can play an important role in prevention. The study published in <i>JAMA Network Open </i>found that flavonoids, primarily found in plant foods, have a range of health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. They have also been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, as well as improved cognitive function. “The worldwide prevalence of dementia continues to increase rapidly,” Professor Aedin Cassidy, Co-Centre for Sustainable Food Systems and Institute for Global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/food-security/" target="_blank">Food Security</a> at Queen’s said. “In this population-based cohort study, we analysed dietary data from over 120,000 adults aged between 40 and 70 years from the UK Biobank. “Our findings show that consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods per day, in particular berries and tea, was associated with a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia. “The findings were most noticeable in individuals with a high genetic risk as well as those with symptoms of depression.” “These results provide a clear public health message as they suggest that a simple measure such as increasing daily consumption of flavonoid-rich foods may lower dementia risk, especially in populations at high risk,” First author of the study, Dr Amy Jennings, from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s said. “Currently, there is no effective treatment for the disease so preventive interventions to improve health and quality of life, and reduce social and economic costs, should continue to be a major public health priority.”