Lulu Group’s Q3 profit more than doubles in first results since IPO

UAE-based retailer Lulu Group reported a 126 per cent jump in third-quarter profit, as it released its first earnings report since going public on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange last week.
Profit from continuing operations for the three months that ended on September 30 rose to $35.12 million from $15.54 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the ADX on Thursday.
Revenue in the third quarter rose more than 6 per cent annually to $1.86 billion, driven by “strong” sales performance in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Like-for-like sales in the third quarter increased by 1.2 per cent to $1.7 billion, Lulu said in a statement.
The company added that it recorded sales growth across key product categories, including double-digit growth in fresh food and mid to high single-digit improvement in electrical goods.
“The third quarter and nine-month period were marked with ongoing revenue and profit growth across our business, driven by sales growth across our six GCC markets,” said Saifee Rupawala, chief executive of Lulu Retail.
This month, Lulu raised Dh6.32 billion ($1.72 billion) from its initial public offering, becoming the largest listing in the UAE this year. The hypermarket chain operator priced its shares at the top of the indicated range, driven by strong investor interest in regional listings.
More to follow...
