Lulu IPO: Retailer raises $1.72bn in UAE’s largest listing this year

Offering received total demand of over $37 billion from local, regional, and international investors,

Sunil Singh
Sunil Singh

November 06, 2024

UAE retail major Lulu Group has raised Dh6.32 billion ($1.72 billion) through its initial public offering, which is the country's largest this year. Its shares are priced at the top of the indicated range amid strong investor demand for listings in the region.

The hypermarket chain operator set the final price at Dh2.04 per share for its public float on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, it said on Wednesday.

The retailer offered 3,098,671,605 ordinary shares, or 30 per cent of its total share capital, implying a market valuation on listing of Dh21.07 billion.

The company’s shares are expected to commence trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on November 14.

More to follow...

Updated: November 06, 2024, 8:10 AM

