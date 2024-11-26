London Electric Vehicle Show aims to spark drive towards net zero

Sales of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/10/05/eu-presses-ahead-with-up-to-45-tariffs-on-china-made-evs-raising-spectre-of-trade-war/" target="_blank">electric vehicles</a>, government policies and targets, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/16/tesla-and-uaev-receive-first-independent-ev-charging-permits-in-dubai/" target="_blank">charging infrastructure</a> concerns and the drive towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/18/climate-cop29-uae-energy/" target="_blank">Net Zero</a> will be among the hot topics at this year's London EV Show, which started up on Tuesday. More than 15,000 representatives from 3,500 companies are expected to flock to the ExCeL venue on the UK capital to view the latest EV models, next-generation electrification technology, innovative products and solutions. The event will showcase not only electric cars, lorries and vans, but also electric <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/26/farnborough-airshow-sees-air-taxis-everywhere/" target="_blank">flying taxis known as eVTOLs</a>, as well as electric-powered boats. Hundreds of experts in charging infrastructure and battery systems will rub shoulders with national and local government officials, climate change academics and executives leading an array of companies involved in electric propulsion. "There's going to be a lot of focus around adoption of EVs and the willingness of customers to experience and drive an EV and include it in their purchase selection lists," Cian O'Brien, managing director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, told <i>The National</i>. "Also, there will be a lot of talk around the development of the electrification and decarbonisation of transport and how OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and other manufacturers are presenting those products going forward." Last week, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed while total vehicle sales were broadly flat in October, sales of fully electric cars rose for the second consecutive month, up 6.9 per cent, while those of hybrid cars rose by 15.8 per cent. But there were significant differences between countries. In the UK, new EV registrations jumped 24 per cent last month, as manufacturers offered significant discounts, while in Germany EV sales fell 4.9 per cent after the government's scrapping of subsidies late last year. The UK's Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department of Transport, Lilian Greenwood, and Mete Coban, deputy mayor of London for environment and energy, are due to address the London EV Show, as well as Simon Munk, head of EV smart charging at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. The event comes a week after some of the UK's leading carmakers met ministers to discuss the growing tension between them over the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/28/how-can-oman-reach-its-ambitious-target-for-zero-emission-cars/" target="_blank">percentage rules being applied</a> to EV sales, including hybrid models (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). In the UK, EVs must make up 22 per cent of a company's car sales and 10 per cent of their van sales this year. For every car sale that transgresses those limits, the firms face a £15,000 ($18,835) fine. The rules get progressively tougher each year, moving towards a complete ban of new petrol and diesel car sales by 2035, a target the Labour government said in its July election manifesto it was prepared to bring forward to 2030. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said the industry "will likely miss" this year's targets, predicting EVs will constitute about 18 per cent of total sales in 2024. Meanwhile, in the US it has emerged the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing major car makers, including General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen, urged <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/11/08/eu-trump-tariffs-china/" target="_blank">president-elect Donald Trump</a> to retain key tax credits for EV purchases. Shortly after Mr Trump won the election, it was reported his transition team has plans to cancel the $7,500 the consumer tax credit. "We're at this point in electrification where you've got an increase in the capability of EVs, mainly around the range, which impacts their usability," Mr O'Brien told <i>The National</i>. "You also have increasing investment in charging infrastructure and there are products in development that will come into play next year that will make it more likely that the growth of EVs will supported effectively. "But the challenge point is providing really detailed information for customers to make an informed choice and then looking at the balance of incentivisation for those customers to make a decision on decarbonising personal transport."