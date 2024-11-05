Tourists look at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Events such as the Expo have boosted tourism within the GCC region. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Tourists look at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Events such as the Expo have boosted tourism within the GCC region. Chris Whiteoak / The National

World Travel Market: Middle East doubles tourist numbers since pandemic

Global Travel Report 2024 shows overnight visitor numbers driven by rapid intra-GCC growth

Matthew Davies
London

November 05, 2024