Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon making music as well as money

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon is set to take the stage at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival in July, joining a roster headlined by artists including Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat.

Mr Solomon is among the musicians listed in the lineup released by organisers of the four-day event, which also includes legendary bands such as Metallica and Green Day. Over the years, Lollapalooza has showcased everyone from Paul McCartney to Pearl Jam to Kendrick Lamar.

Mr Solomon, who started as DJ D-Sol, now just prefers using his chief executive name as his stage name. Since assuming the top spot at Goldman Sachs, he has played at a variety of high-profile events, including Super Bowl parties and an Amazon.com confab in 2019.

Yet his appearance at Lollapalooza, which advertises nine stages and dozens of participating bands, represents the most marquee music industry festival yet for the Wall Street banker, whose past performances have largely been for elite party goers or at corporate events.

A Hamptons charity concert in July 2020, where he spun electronic dance beats, commanded as much as $25,000 for a parking spot, while his pre-game appearance before Super Bowl LVI last month was at a party put on by Sports Illustrated that had billionaire attendees such as Jeff Bezos and Josh Harris.

His spins have also brought him some trouble. He was involved in a New York probe after playing a set at the Hamptons charity concert, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US rapper Doja Cat will also perform at Lollapalooza. AFP

Beyond his side-gig as a DJ, the 60-year-old has also added acting to his resume, playing himself in a cameo on the Showtime series “Billions”.

Lollapalooza, first held in 1991, commands a wide audience, bringing in artists playing rock, pop, hip-hop and electronic dance music, with general admission tickets starting at $350. It attracted as many as 385,000 concert goers in 2021, according to local Chicago news reports.

This year’s festival is scheduled for July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park. There’s not yet a specific time set for Mr Solomon’s performance.