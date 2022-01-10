Sharjah's Bee’ah changes to global investment holding group

Bee'ah, the environmental management company based in Sharjah, said it is transforming into an international holding group with various business verticals and a new brand identity.

As Beeah Group, the organisation will unify its operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, alongside other global joint ventures, leveraging its growing business portfolio across diverse industries and countries, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“This new structure and identity highlights our journey as an organisation over the past decade, while ushering in the next future-ready chapter," said Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, chairman of Beeah Group's board of directors.

"We have now evolved from a business with operations across future-critical industries, into a holding group of businesses that are shaping the future of these industries in the Middle East and beyond.”

Beeah Group is now the parent company for several key businesses, including Beeah Tandeef for waste collection and city cleaning, Beeah Recycling for waste processing and material recovery, Beeah Energy for clean and renewable energy, Beeah Environment Services for consulting, research and innovation, Beeah Digital for future technologies and digital ventures, and Beeah Transport for green mobility and autonomous transportation.

“By specifying each of our industries of operation, we are giving our businesses the room they need to grow within their industries and areas of operation. At the same time, these verticals and businesses also benefit from the collective experience of Beeah Group, said Khaled Al Huraimel, group chief executive of Beeah Group.

As a pioneer in the sustainability field, Beeah has already achieved historic milestones, including ground-breaking firsts for the UAE and wider region.

Its waste management businesses have achieved a 76 per cent waste diversion rate in Sharjah alone, which is the highest in the Middle East.

Soon, Beeah will launch its first clean energy project, the Sharjah Waste to Energy plant, which will realise the target of 100 per cent waste diversion for the emirate and make it the first zero-waste city in the Middle East. The facility is an initiative of the Emirates Waste to Energy company, Beeah's joint venture with Masdar, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.

The company is also working to merge sustainability initiatives with future technologies, providing services and solutions that are ecologically sound, financially viable and are helping shape a circular economy, which received its own boost last October with the announcement of the Circular Economy Committee.

Beeah will also be moving into its new headquarters soon, which is integrated with artificial intelligence, and is positioned to be one of the "most iconic, digitally-enabled and sustainable buildings in the world".

Beeah Group added that it plans to further diversify its portfolio and launch landmark projects and ventures in the UAE, the region and worldwide globally.

"Our organisation will continue to forge partnerships and invest in ventures that contribute to our overall purpose – to pioneer a sustainable quality of life,” Al Huraimel said.

"We look forward to launching more initiatives that will help shape future industries and tomorrow’s smart, sustainable cities around the globe.”

Beeah was founded in 2007 through a public-private partnership in Sharjah, and has since pioneered sustainability initiatives for the region and beyond.

As Bee'ah, it entered a number of key partnerships. Last June, it formed a joint venture with Greek company Polygreen, Evogreen, to tackle marine pollution and protect the environment. It established an alternative raw materials unit within Beeah's waste management complex in Sharjah.

A month earlier, the company announced plans to build the region’s first waste-to-hydrogen project with UK-based Chinook Sciences, part of a $180 million gasification endeavour in Sharjah by the two companies to turn waste into energy and cater to the growing demand for a greener version of alternative fuel in the region.