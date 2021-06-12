Sharjah’s Bee’ah forms joint venture with Greek company to tackle marine pollution

Sharjah waste management company Bee’ah and Greece-based Polygreen signed an agreement to form a new joint venture that aims to tackle marine pollution and protect environment.

The new company, Evogreen, has already established an alternative raw materials facility in Bee’ah’s waste management complex in Sharjah, the companies said in a statement on Saturday. The JV is also building an alternative solid fuel facility to process waste streams such as sludge and convert it into an alternative fuel that can be used in cement manufacturing.

The JV's facility also processes maritime waste and marine-related hazardous waste to produce alternative materials for industrial use.

Both facilities will collect, recycle and recover hazardous and non-hazardous waste from ships visiting ports in the UAE.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

“Our joint venture with our Greek partners ... showcases the potential of cross-border efforts to tackle global environmental concerns,” Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee’ah, said.

Addressing a spectrum of maritime waste and pollution issues, Evogreen will also provide oil spill response services; management of distressed vessels, cargo and abandoned containers including recycling or recovery solutions, repair or refurbishment works; green ship recycling and establishing an environmental laboratory.

“Through this joint venture, a fruitful bond is being established between Greece and the UAE, fostering the bilateral relations and paving a promising path,” Athanasios Polychronopoulos, founder and chief executive of Polygreen, said.

Last month, Bee’ah announced plans to build the region’s first waste-to-hydrogen project with the UK-based Chinook Sciences.

The project, part of a $180 million gasification undertaking in the emirate by the two companies to turn waste into energy, will cater to growing demand for a green version of the alternative fuel in the region. It will include a plant and a fuel station for vehicles that run on hydrogen.

Bee'ah is also engaged in a joint venture with Masdar to develop the UAE’s first solar landfill project in Sharjah to boost the emirate’s renewable energy generation capacity.

The project, developed by Emirates Waste to Energy Company, has a total capacity of 120 megawatts and will be constructed on top of Sharjah’s Al Sajah landfill, close to Bee’ah’s waste management complex. It will be completed in three phases, with the first phase due for completion in 2023.

In a solar landfill project, panels are installed on top of a landfill site to make optimum use of space while generating clean energy.

Beea’h set up in 2007 is active in different sectors including waste management, renewable energy, environmental consulting and sustainable transportation.

The company secured new contracts to manage waste in Saudi Arabia and in Egypt last year as part of its plans to expand across the Middle East to boost growth.