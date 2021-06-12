Sharjah’s Bee’ah forms joint venture with Greek company to tackle marine pollution

The new company plans to process waste streams such as sludge and convert it into alternative fuel for use in the industrial sector

Evogreen has established an alternative raw material facility in Bee’ah’s waste management complex in Sharjah. Satish Kumar / The National   
Evogreen has established an alternative raw material facility in Bee’ah’s waste management complex in Sharjah. Satish Kumar / The National   

Sharjah waste management company Bee’ah and Greece-based Polygreen signed an agreement to form a new joint venture that aims to tackle marine pollution and protect environment.

The new company, Evogreen, has already established an alternative raw materials facility in Bee’ah’s waste management complex in Sharjah, the companies said in a statement on Saturday. The JV is also building an alternative solid fuel facility to process waste streams such as sludge and convert it into an alternative fuel that can be used in cement manufacturing.

The JV's facility also processes maritime waste and marine-related hazardous waste to produce alternative materials for industrial use.

Both facilities will collect, recycle and recover hazardous and non-hazardous waste from ships visiting ports in the UAE.

Read More

The planned waste-to-hydrogen plant supports the region's circular economy efforts, Bee’ah's group chief executive Khaled Al Huraimel said. Ruel Pableo for The National Sharjah's Bee'ah to build region's first waste-to-hydrogen plant

Schneider Electric to help develop the UAE's first waste-to-energy plant

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

“Our joint venture with our Greek partners ... showcases the potential of cross-border efforts to tackle global environmental concerns,” Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee’ah, said.

Addressing a spectrum of maritime waste and pollution issues, Evogreen will also provide oil spill response services; management of distressed vessels, cargo and abandoned containers including recycling or recovery solutions, repair or refurbishment works; green ship recycling and establishing an environmental laboratory.

“Through this joint venture, a fruitful bond is being established between Greece and the UAE, fostering the bilateral relations and paving a promising path,” Athanasios Polychronopoulos, founder and chief executive of Polygreen, said.

Last month, Bee’ah announced plans to build the region’s first waste-to-hydrogen project with the UK-based Chinook Sciences.

The project, part of a $180 million gasification undertaking in the emirate by the two companies to turn waste into energy, will cater to growing demand for a green version of the alternative fuel in the region. It will include a plant and a fuel station for vehicles that run on hydrogen.

Bee'ah is also engaged in a joint venture with Masdar to develop the UAE’s first solar landfill project in Sharjah to boost the emirate’s renewable energy generation capacity.

The project, developed by Emirates Waste to Energy Company, has a total capacity of 120 megawatts and will be constructed on top of Sharjah’s Al Sajah landfill, close to Bee’ah’s waste management complex. It will be completed in three phases, with the first phase due for completion in 2023.

In a solar landfill project, panels are installed on top of a landfill site to make optimum use of space while generating clean energy.

Beea’h set up in 2007 is active in different sectors including waste management, renewable energy, environmental consulting and sustainable transportation.

The company secured new contracts to manage waste in Saudi Arabia and in Egypt last year as part of its plans to expand across the Middle East to boost growth.

Updated: June 12, 2021 02:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, casts her vote on which countries will serve on the Security Council. UAE Mission to the UN Twitter account

UAE and four others elected to UN Security Council

UAE
Paul Cortes, Philippine Consul General in Dubai will leave his position in August. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Filipino diplomat prepares to leave Dubai after six years

UAE Government
From left: Brigitte Macron, Carrie Johnson and Kate Middleton at the G7 royal reception. Getty

G7: Kate Middleton, Carrie Johnson and Brigitte Macron dress up for royal reception

Lifestyle
UAE's Fabio De Lima scores his second goal against Indonesia in the World cup qualifiers at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Van Marwijk wants more from UAE in World Cup showdown with Vietnam

Football
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams