Yahoo on Monday named six people from the tech, media and financial industries to its board, including Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, as the company aims to diversify its offerings to compete with bigger players.

Yahoo, which sprung up during the age of desktop PCs hooked up to dial-up internet connections, has been looking to grow its offerings to compete with companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook.

Last year, Apollo Global Management Inc closed a $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media and renamed it Yahoo after Verizon's famed digital brand.

Since then, the website has focused on building out Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports, while also focusing on advertising and e-commerce platforms. Yahoo named dating app Tinder's boss Jim Lanzone as its chief executive after the deal closed.

Alba, who is also the co-founder of consumer wellness products firm Honest Company, will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, the chief executive of LionTree, a bank that has advised some of the biggest media mergers, as well as Fouad ElNaggar, the chief executive of tech firms Array and Sapho.

Yahoo also appointed to its board Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global, Katie Stanton, who has served in executive operating roles at Twitter and Google, as well as Cynthia Marshall, the chief executive of American basketball team Dallas Mavericks.

Last year, Alba was part of a Dubai Tourism campaign with Zac Efron. The series, called Dubai Presents, saw the two stars recreate different genres of film, such as action or romance, to showcase different attractions and tourism spots around the emirate.

There were five videos released by Dubai Tourism, with all the trailers having been directed by Craig Gillespie. Dubai Presents was distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages.