Emmy Awards 2021 live: all the action from television's biggest night

Television's top stars will gather in person for the first time in two years at the Emmys, where Netflix is tipped to finally win the small screen's biggest prize for The Crown.

The critically adored British royals saga will battle for the best drama prize with Star Wars series The Mandalorian and others at a ceremony held outdoors with a limited audience in downtown Los Angeles due to continuing Covid-19 concerns.

As well as The Crown, Netflix is banking on the wildly popular The Queen's Gambit. Add in nominations from Regency romp Bridgerton to nature documentary David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet – plus 34 Emmys won in technical categories announced before the gala – and the streaming service could be eyeing an all-time record haul.

Last year's ceremony – held before coronavirus vaccines were available – was an entirely virtual affair, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel standing in a deserted downtown Los Angeles auditorium as winners beamed in via video.

This time, comedian Cedric the Entertainer takes on hosting duties, with a guest list of 500-odd nominees gathering under strict pandemic precautions including proof of inoculation.

Many A-list stars are expected to appear, but others such as Friends: The Reunion nominee Jennifer Aniston have decided to stay away for health reasons.

