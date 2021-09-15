Jennifer Aniston says she won’t attend Emmys due to Covid-19 pandemic

The 'Friends' star has been vocal about the precautions she is taking to stay safe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Aniston has previously spoken about how Covid-19 led her to cut off friends who refuse to get vaccinated. Getty Images

Farah Andrews
Sep 15, 2021

Jennifer Aniston will not attend the 2021 Emmys owing to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel this week, the actress said that she does not plan to attend the Los Angeles awards ceremony, despite Friends: The Reunion being up for four awards on the night.

"No, I will not be going," Aniston told the chat show host during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview.

"This is a big step for me to just be here," she said, of her appearance on the TV show set. "It’s just baby steps."

Speaking of the precautions she has taken during the pandemic, Aniston, 52, revealed that Kimmel is a part of her bubble, along with his wife Molly McNearney, her Friends co-star Courteney Cox and her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman and his family.

"I've been in the house a lot," she said. "I've rearranged furniture ... I went from the set from Sony studios to shoot [The] Morning Show right back to my house.

Quote
I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day
Jennifer Aniston

"It was like a star, the points that I would go to; I'd go to work, I'd go to Courteney's. I've been to you guys, to the Batemans, and then that was back home. So it was kind of like we had this little bubble of friends, thank god I love all of you so much."

In August, Aniston spoke frankly to InStyle magazine about the way Covid-19 has affected her personal life and led her to cut off a number of friends who refuse to get vaccinated.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she said.

Read more
Jennifer Aniston defends decision to cut off unvaccinated friends

She said that she thinks it is the individual's "moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day".

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she said.

After the interview was published, Aniston clarified her comments on Instagram when followers suggested that she had no reason to worry, given the fact she had been vaccinated.

"Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me," she wrote.

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. But I can give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

In May, she wrote on Instagram: "Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good."

The 2021 Emmys are due to take place on Sunday in Los Angeles, with an in-person ceremony. Organisers will require all attendees to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, as well as a negative PCR test result.

The event will be hosted outdoors with a limited audience.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 8:15 AM
The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate)

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

