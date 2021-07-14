Emmy nominations 2021: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead with 24 nods each

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations on Tuesday with 24 each, but the Marvel universe also received bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.
The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories – drama, comedy and limited series – only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.
In a pandemic year in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognised a variety of storytelling styles and a diverse group of actors and creators.
In one example, Mj Rodriguez of Pose is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.
Netflix’s The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is probably the streaming service’s best chance to win its first top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.
O’Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.
The showings by The Mandalorian, an extension of the Star Wars franchise, and the inventive WandaVison featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favourites Game of Thrones and Lost.
“These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of,” TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced. “While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed it.”
Scherma and father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees.
For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, The Crown may represent its best bet. It’s been nominated three times before.
The September 10 ceremony, which was held virtually last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.
The nominees for the 2021 Emmys:
Best drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Best comedy series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Best actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Allison Janney, Mom
Best actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best actress in a drama series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best mini-series
The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding variety talk series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert