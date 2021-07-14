Emmy nominations 2021: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead with 24 nods each

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations on Tuesday with 24 each, but the Marvel universe also received bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories – drama, comedy and limited series – only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.

In a pandemic year in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognised a variety of storytelling styles and a diverse group of actors and creators.

In one example, Mj Rodriguez of Pose is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

Netflix’s The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is probably the streaming service’s best chance to win its first top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

O’Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

The showings by The Mandalorian, an extension of the Star Wars franchise, and the inventive WandaVison featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favourites Game of Thrones and Lost.

“These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of,” TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced. “While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed it.”

Scherma and father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees.

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, The Crown may represent its best bet. It’s been nominated three times before.

The September 10 ceremony, which was held virtually last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

The nominees for the 2021 Emmys:

Best drama series

Netflix series 'Bridgerton' has been nominated for Outstanding Drama. Courtesy Netflix

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Best comedy series

'Ted Lasso' has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Courtesy Apple TV

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross, left, and Anthony Anderson in 'black-ish', which was nominated for outstanding comedy series. Richard Cartwright / ABC via AP

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Best actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best actress in a drama series

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'. Des Willie / Netflix via AP

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best mini-series

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany is Vision in Marvel Studios series 'WandaVision'. Courtesy Disney+

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr, Hamilton

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert