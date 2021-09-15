'The hope-making business': how MBC changed Arab television in 30 years

Pan-Arab broadcaster MBC will be rewinding the years as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

Special programming will be shown across its 17 channels on the day of the milestone, featuring its stars and personalities from the past and present.

This includes a one-off episode of former staple Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on MBC 1 featuring the original host, now Lebanon’s Minister of Information George Kordahi.

“It’s going to be amazing and the aim is to make the show a celebration,” he tells The National. “The questions will all be based on MBC’s journey to being the ‘family channel’.”

George Kordahi returns to host a special episode of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'. Photo: MBC

It was not a platitude, Kordahi continues, but a guiding principle when MBC founder Waleed Al Ibrahim offered him the gig in 2000.

In a pioneering move forming the heart of MBC’s future popularity, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was one of the industry’s first international shows receiving an official Arabic spin-off.

Kordahi recalls how Al Ibrahim was hands on in shepherding the show to air.

“He treated the show as his child,” he says. “He wanted to make sure that this doesn’t just become another competition show, but something more aspirational.

“He loved the idea of families gathering together around the show, learning and testing their knowledge in a fun way.”

It is Al Ibrahim's belief in the bigger picture that has powered MBC’s growth from its initial office in London in 1991 to its state-of-the-art facilities across the region, ranging from its headquarters in Dubai Media City to production studios in Beirut and Cairo.

Former MBC Group's spokesman and now adviser Mazen Hayek. Photo: MBC

“He would always say that he is not in the entertainment [business] but the hope-making business,” recalls Mazen Hayek, who until last year was MBC’s official spokesman for 15 years.

He now serves privately as an adviser to the company’s chief executive Sam Barnett.

“To really understand how he really believed that, you need to consider that he launched the channel at a time where it was illegal in most countries in the Arab world for residents to own a satellite,” Hayek says.

“While the channel initially focused on the Arab diaspora abroad, Al Waleed also had the belief that MBC would eventually come to the Arab world and make an impact.”

Shaking up the industry

It was a well-founded hunch.

At the time, the regional television landscape was largely comprised of state-owned broadcasters.

By being the first privately owned free-to-air Arabic satellite channel, Hayek says MBC disrupted the industry through creative and entrepreneurial decisions.

“We were always about trying new things,” he says. “That was very much the case when it comes to the programming.”

Hayek points to the regional popularity of Arabic-dubbed Turkish dramas which MBC helped to usher in with 2005 hit Noor.

Contrary to industry belief that MBC was fortuitous in riding that trend from the outset, Hayek says the company’s investment in Turkish dramas stemmed from the success of its Arabic content.

“At the time, MBC was airing the Syrian drama series Bab Al-Hara, which was a hit,” he says. “So the idea was to take these select Turkish dramas and dub it specifically in the Syrian dialect.

“It shows that decisions were taken with consideration and I have to also point that they were never done at the expense of Arabic productions.”

Nasser Al Qasabi and Abdullah Al-Sadhan in 'Tash ma Tash'

It was the latter aspect that convinced Saudi Arabian actor Nasser Al Qasabi to continue the hit series Tash ma Tash on MBC in 2006 after a successful 12 seasons on state-owned Saudi 1.

It was the beginning of a long association with MBC, resulting in more hits including the sitcom Selfie and the historical Saudi drama series Al Asouf.

He confirms to The National a third season of the latter will return in Ramadan 2022.

Al Qasabi says it was a mix of Al Ibrahim's idealism and creative freedom that convinced him to work with MBC.

“To be consistent over 30 years is no easy thing,” he says. “A lot of it is down to the company celebrating the various cultures of the Arab world.

“Shows like Tash ma Tash went on to achieve popularity internationally, but it is still a Saudi show filled with local dialect and context. That’s what made the show successful and we were encouraged to keep going.”

Dreaming bigger

That formula of global reach through regionally informed content is best represented in MBC's acquisition of the Arabic rights for the Got Talent, Idol and The Voice franchises.

The broadcaster went on to transform the shows from a national to a regional competition. With auditions open to Arabs at home and the diaspora, these programmes showcased MBC's ambition to appeal to broad pan-Arab audiences.

That meant positioning the programme as something bigger than a talent quest.

“We come from a heavy region where we don’t have the luxury of watching pure entertainment. Instead, we are always watching TV and worried about what is happening in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria,” says Arabs Got Talent host Raya Abirached.

“Through shows like Arabs Got Talent, Arab youth got a chance to really express themselves and we can show them that this is one way to grow up and these are the right ambitions to have and dreams to pursue.

“Arabs Got Talent was one of the first shows to establish that approach with candid enthusiasm. We wanted the audience and candidates to have bigger dreams.”

That view remains personified in Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s Arab Idol victory in 2013, a feat that received unprecedented global coverage for an Arab television production.

As MBC’s spokesman at the time, Hayek recalled positioning Assaf’s achievement in a broader perspective.

"We wanted people to understand that being a refugee doesn't make you a bad person and that they are often talented and can be integrated into society,” he says. “Assaf's moment came as there was huge debate in Europe and the US about this topic from a security perspective, and people wrongly linked terrorism with refugees. This was our answer to that.”

Content after Ramadan

Those messages to think and dream bigger have also been directed at MBC’s rivals. The team has always believed there is more to the television landscape than Ramadan and traditional formats.

For more than four decades, the holy month has been the period where channels broadcast their biggest productions, often 30-episode dramas, to capitalise on viewers being mostly at home.

While maintaining a bumper Ramadan line-up that included hits Omar and Al Ikhtiyar, MBC has been producing and releasing a growing number of dramas outside of Ramadan on its fledgling streaming platform Shahid.

The success of the Lebanese soap opera Arous Beirut, with the third season in production, proves there is a post-Ramadan appetite for content.

“We are seeing more of that now in the industry as we are experimenting with airing shows at different times, as well as mini-series,” says Tunisian actor and series lead Dhafer L'Abidine.

“It gives us plenty more options as actors and viewers.”

Egyptian actress Yousra has already benefited from the change by making her movie return on Shahid.

Her latest film, the psychological drama Saheb Al Maqam, was her first film since the 2012 comedy Game Over and she welcomed the fact it immediately reached a larger audience than a regional cinema release.

“As an actor, this is always refreshing because we also need to respond to what’s happening in today’s world. I am always asking myself what the audience is wanting or asking of me and I try to give it to them,” she says.

“These platforms are an amazing opportunity to show the world our stories.”

Left to right: actors Asser Yassin, Amina Khalil, Bassel Khaiat and Yousra stand beside host George Kordahi in 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'. Photo: MBC

Many of these milestones will be celebrated on Saturday night’s episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Yousra will join Qassabi and L'Abidine in the hot seat as they are quizzed on all things MBC.

“It’s a story that has no sign of ending,” as Kordahi will say in the pre-recorded opening monologue. “Here is to another 30 years and more.”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will be shown on MBC 1 on Saturday, September 18. Broadcast time will be revealed soon on mbc.net

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

