Reality show America’s Got Talent still has a knack for transforming contestants into viral sensations.

Fresh from making the world notice Abu Dhabi youngster Peter Rosalita in the opening rounds and the quarter finals, the 16th season has also shone a light on fellow favourite and semi-finalist Victory Brinker.

One year Rosalita's junior, the African-American opera singer, 9, has been stunning judges and a global audience throughout the competition with stripped down performances of genre standards.

On July 6, she made America’s Got Talent history by being the first contestant to receive the golden buzzer – resulting in direct qualification to the next round – from all four judges (music executive Simon Cowell, TV personality Howie Mandel, actor Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum) and host Terry Crews.

For her quarter-final round on Tuesday, Brinker delivered a pitch-perfect take on Casta Diva by American-Greek soprano Maria Callas.

Notoriously brusque judge Cowell was so moved by her performance that he declared Brinker a star in waiting.

Cowell, who steered the careers of countless young stars including One Direction, compared the youngster to US singer-songwriter and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

"I do remember many years ago, on another show, an artist called Carrie Underwood came on and auditioned for me, and I said, 'You're going to sell millions and millions of records.' And I was right," Cowell said, recalling his earlier stint as an American Idol judge.

"I'm going to make a prediction: You're going to be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows. Because you have a unique, special talent, and I think you are incredible."

Brinker was one of five acts to qualify for the semi-final round, with one more act to be decided by public vote.

She joins Rosalita, who also qualified after his quarter-final performance, which was broadcast on August 11.

Who is Victory Brinker?

Hailing from the US “City of Bridges” Pittsburgh, Brinker began singing from the age of 2, before focusing on classical music four years later.

According to her official website, Brinker has performed at New York City's Carnegie Hall and The Apollo, in addition to acting as part of the Pittsburgh Public Theatre.

Her repertoire of arias span seven languages.

Brinker will next appear in one of the two America’s Got Talent semi-final episodes, which begin broadcasting on Tuesday, August 31. Should she qualify, she will deliver her final televised performance on Tuesday, September 14, with the winner being announced in the season’s final episode the next day.

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45'+1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Packages which the US Secret Service said contained possible explosive devices were sent to: Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Former US president Barack Obama

Philanthropist and businessman George Soros

Former CIA director John Brennan at CNN's New York bureau

Former Attorney General Eric Holder (delivered to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (two devices)

